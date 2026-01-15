Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dr Pepper-Maker Launches €15.5B Offer For JDE Peet's

By Najiyya Budaly ( January 15, 2026, 12:02 PM GMT) -- Beverage heavyweight Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said Thursday that it plans to complete its €15.5 billion ($18 billion) deal to snap up Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's NV in the second quarter of 2026 before splitting into two publicly traded U.S. companies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies