Analysis

College Gambling Busts Show That Getting Caught Is Easy

By David Steele ( January 16, 2026, 7:40 PM EST) -- The evidence against the college basketball players indicted Thursday on federal sports gambling charges, and the alleged fixers involved in enticing and paying the players, appears strong enough for the NCAA to focus on preventing future scandals rather than on denying the problem existed, sports law experts say....

