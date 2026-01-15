Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Urges Feds, States To Rein In College Sports Wagers

By Tom Lotshaw ( January 15, 2026, 9:31 PM EST) -- The NCAA has urged a federal regulator to suspend prediction market trades based on college sports until appropriate safeguards are in place and called on state gambling commissions to restrict certain types of wagers, saying it knows they are being manipulated....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies