Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Carlyle Among Bidders For Lukoil Assets, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( January 15, 2026, 12:20 PM EST) -- Private equity giant Carlyle is among a group of bidders reportedly looking to grab hold of $22 billion worth of Russia's Lukoil assets; Canadian oil and gas company Canadian Natural Resources is looking to acquire Tourmaline Oil Corp.'s $1 billion portfolio of natural gas properties; and Nvidia rival Cerebras eyes a $22 billion valuation after a planned $1 billion funding round....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies