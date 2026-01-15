Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court Opens Door To Non-ABA Accrediting Entities

By Carolina Bolado ( January 15, 2026, 3:31 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday changed the bar exam admission requirements to allow graduates of law schools accredited by entities other than the American Bar Association to sit for the Florida bar exam....

