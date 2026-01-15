Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seattle Judge Fights Removal Rec Over Forged Parking Doc

By Rachel Riley ( January 15, 2026, 6:21 PM EST) -- Washington state's high court seemed split Thursday on whether to bar a substitute county judge from the bench for using an official court stamp without permission in pursuit of a parking discount, with one justice remarking she "can't even imagine" behaving that way, while another suggested removal would be a disproportionate sanction....

