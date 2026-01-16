Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eversource Gets 2nd Shot To Advance $2.4B Water Co. Sale

By Aaron Keller ( January 16, 2026, 5:22 PM EST) -- Connecticut regulators incorrectly blocked the proposed $2.4 billion sale of Eversource subsidiary Aquarion Co. to a new water authority created by the state Legislature, a judge has ruled, ordering the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to take a fresh look at the transaction under guidelines imposed by the state Legislature....

