China, Canada Agree To Lower Tariffs On EVs, Food

By Dylan Moroses ( January 16, 2026, 3:42 PM EST) -- Canada will drastically cut a 100% tariff on nearly 50,000 imported Chinese electric vehicles and expects China to lower tariffs on canola, lobsters, crabs and peas, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday in a news release....

