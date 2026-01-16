Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Gets 5-Week Extension In NHTSA Probe

By Emily Field ( January 16, 2026, 4:48 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is giving Tesla an extra five weeks to respond to an investigation that the agency opened last fall into reports of accidents and traffic law violations involving vehicles operating with its driver assistance system known as Full Self-Driving....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies