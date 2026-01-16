Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Fines Biopharma Co. Execs Over Hidden FDA Findings

By Sydney Price ( January 16, 2026, 8:40 PM EST) -- Former executives of Spero Therapeutics will pay over $187,000 to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims they downplayed the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would reject the biopharmaceutical company's new drug application in 2022, the commission said on Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®