Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Legal Aid Charity To Distribute £3.9M After Stagecoach Case

By William Janes ( January 19, 2026, 4:10 PM GMT) -- A legal advice funding charity revealed Monday that it will issue £3.9 million ($5.2 million) in grants funded with an award from the U.K.'s competition court after the distribution of a rail operator's £25 million class action settlement....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies