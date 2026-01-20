Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shooting Of Indiana Judge, Wife Prompts Call For Vigilance

By Lynn LaRowe ( January 20, 2026, 3:50 PM EST) -- The shooting of an Indiana Superior Court judge and his wife over the weekend has prompted the chief of the state's highest court to urge all jurists in the Hoosier State to "remain vigilant in your security."...

