Music Promoters Fight Free Music Giant's £4M Royalty Claim

By Hanna Vioque ( January 21, 2026, 7:08 PM GMT) -- Two music promotion companies have denied owing £4.1 million ($5.5 million) in license fees and other royalties to a royalty-free record label, arguing that the disputed deal ended in 2017 and the label had previously agreed to accept payment in installments....

