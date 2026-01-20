Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Duke Sues To Block Quarterback's Transfer, Citing NIL Deal

By Hayley Fowler ( January 20, 2026, 7:48 PM EST) -- Duke University is suing to stop quarterback Darian Mensah from entering the NCAA transfer portal, saying the sophomore from California is defying his name, image and likeness deal with the Blue Devils, which runs through the end of 2026....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies