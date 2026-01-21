Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ala. Judge Lets Ex-Pro Rejoin College Basketball

By David Steele ( January 21, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- An Alabama state court judge said Wednesday that a basketball player can play again at his former school after he had spent two years in the NBA's developmental league, temporarily stopping the NCAA from ruling him ineligible after competing professionally....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies