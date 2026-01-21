Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. AG Launches Tool To Report Federal Agent Misconduct

By Rachel Konieczny ( January 21, 2026, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office launched an online tool Wednesday for Coloradans to report federal agent misconduct, meant to assist the office in "ensuring federal accountability, documenting concerns and identifying potential patterns of misconduct by federal agents," the office said in a news release....

