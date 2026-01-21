Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Court Throws Duke A Lifeline In Transfer Battle With QB

By Alex Lawson ( January 21, 2026, 6:34 PM EST) -- A North Carolina state judge allowed Duke University quarterback Darian Mensah to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, but prohibited him from signing with another school until ruling on Duke's request for an injunction that would keep him at the university....

