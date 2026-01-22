Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electronics Manufacturer Loses $48.5M Tax Fight In Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( January 22, 2026, 5:56 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a bid by electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd. to claw back a $48.5 million tax distribution following its 2024 spinoff of Nextracker Inc., ruling that the parties' tax agreement, not broader separation provisions, squarely allocated the disputed tax liability to Flex....

