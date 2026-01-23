Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

As Duke Sues Its Own QB, NIL Tensions Come To A Head

By Alex Lawson ( January 23, 2026, 5:23 PM EST) -- Duke University's gambit to stop its star quarterback from transferring to another school signals the latest friction point in college sports, providing an opportunity for courts to tackle the still-evolving concept of direct payment deals between athletes and their schools regarding name, image and likeness....

