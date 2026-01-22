Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Court Backs Asphalt Co. In $2.6M Tax Dispute

By Maria Koklanaris ( January 22, 2026, 6:22 PM EST) -- A North Carolina asphalt company's transfers of property to its parent company aren't taxable sales because the state Department of Revenue failed to prove there was any form of payment for the products, the state business court affirmed, canceling a $2.6 million bill....

