La. Firm Inks PE Deal To Form Legal Managed Services Org

By Emma Cueto ( January 22, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Louisiana personal injury firm has signed an agreement to take private equity investment using a managed services organization, according to an announcement Thursday, one of the few firms to openly acknowledge taking private equity money amid rising interest throughout the industry....

