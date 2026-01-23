Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Hit With £1.5B Class Action Over Digital Wallet Fees

By Eddie Beaver ( January 23, 2026, 1:26 PM GMT) -- Apple has been hit with a competition claim on behalf of more than 50 million U.K. consumers who allege that the technology giant imposed fees on financial institutions using Apple Pay which increased banking costs by up to £1.5 billion ($2 billion)....

