Analysis

Supreme Court Caseload Hits 160-Year Low

By Katie Buehler ( January 23, 2026, 8:39 PM EST) -- Not since the Civil War has the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in as few cases as it will this term — the latest milestone for the court's shrinking docket, and one attorneys say might have more to do with the high court's culture than its expanding emergency appeals caseload....

