Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dechert Lands 20-Partner Group From McDermott

By Lynn LaRowe ( January 23, 2026, 4:13 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP announced Friday it is bringing aboard 20 partners from McDermott Will & Schulte spanning litigation, intellectual property and other practice areas in six cities across the country, including for upcoming firm offices in Chicago and Dallas....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies