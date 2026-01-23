Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Judge's Tax Issues Back License Revocation, Court Told

By Hayley Fowler ( January 23, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- A North Carolina appeals court should uphold the suspension of a former state court judge's law license over alleged misconduct at his law firm and on the bench, the state bar said, arguing the disciplinary board acted within its power and had sufficient evidence to revoke his license....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies