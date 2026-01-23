Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Zynex Leaders Acknowledge Fraud Arrests Of Ex-Execs

By Vince Sullivan ( January 23, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- Corporate leaders of bankrupt medical device maker Zynex Inc. said late Thursday that they were aware of the federal arrests and indictments of the company's former CEO and chief operating officer earlier in the week, but that they are no longer employed by the business and have been removed from any position they previously held....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies