Employment Authority: Lessons From Trump, UAW Interaction

By Irene Spezzamonte ( January 23, 2026, 8:41 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how an interaction between a United Auto Workers member and President Donald Trump at a Michigan Ford plant could be a lesson for employers and unions on how to handle political speech in the workplace, a look at five trends among paid leave laws that took place in the United States in January and how the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act could land before the U.S. Supreme Court after the Fifth Circuit granted en banc review to a case challenging whether the law was validly enacted. ...