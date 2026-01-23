Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Commerce Hits Chinese Slag Pots With Duties

By Jack McLoone ( January 23, 2026, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit imported slag pots from China with countervailing and antidumping duties Friday after the U.S. International Trade Commission had found the dumped and subsidized imports were causing material injury to domestic industry....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies