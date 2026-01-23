Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comerica Investor Seeks TRO To Halt $10.9B Fifth Third Deal

By Jeff Montgomery ( January 23, 2026, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Comerica Inc. activist investor sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery Friday for an emergency temporary restraining order to block the company from closing Feb. 1 on a proposed $10.9 billion, all-stock acquisition by Fifth Third Bancorp, branding the terms as "fire sale" and tainted by fiduciary breaches....

