Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Challenging Restitution Orders After Supreme Court Decision

By Mark Allenbaugh and Doug Passon ( January 27, 2026, 4:32 PM EST) -- Restitution awards are a significant component of the federal criminal justice system. According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission's 2024 annual report, more than one out of every five sentences involved an order of restitution, with nearly $13.5 billion imposed in total that year[1] — greater than the gross domestic product of many countries.[2]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies