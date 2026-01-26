Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Hits Chinese, Vietnamese Green Packaging With Duties

By Jack McLoone ( January 26, 2026, 4:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday levied triple-digit antidumping and countervailing duties against imported biodegradable plates and food packaging from China and Vietnam after the U.S. International Trade Commission found the dumped and subsidized imports were causing material injury to domestic industry....

