First Native American Justice In Wash. Won't Seek Reelection

By Ben Adlin ( January 26, 2026, 10:14 PM EST) -- Washington Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American to win statewide office in the Evergreen state, announced Monday that she wouldn't seek reelection to the high court this year and would instead step down at the end of 2026 to focus on writing books and teaching....

