Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Starbucks VP Says She Was Fired For Flagging 'Siren' System

By Rachel Riley ( January 27, 2026, 8:44 PM EST) -- A former Starbucks vice president who oversaw new equipment testing claims the company terminated her for raising concerns about the debut of the "Siren" drink-making system, including that maggots spawned in the machine without proper cleaning, according to a lawsuit launched Monday in Washington state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies