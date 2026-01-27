Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sen. Bennet Seeks To Limit ICE Powers

By Courtney Bublé ( January 27, 2026, 9:18 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., announced on Tuesday that he's working on a bill to impose more guardrails on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after two individuals were fatally shot by immigration enforcement agents over the last month in Minneapolis....

