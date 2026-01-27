Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Medical Practice Will Pay $8.8M To End False Billing Suit

By Abigail Harrison ( January 27, 2026, 7:10 PM EST) -- Bethany Medical Center PA and its founder have agreed to shell out $8.8 million to settle allegations that they violated state and federal law for years after billing Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for unnecessary urine drug tests, according to a Tuesday announcement from the North Carolina Attorney General....

