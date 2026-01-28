Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BlackRock, Eclipse Lead Cellares' $257M Funding Round

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( January 28, 2026, 5:20 PM EST) -- Integrated development and manufacturing organization company Cellares, which focuses on the large-scale manufacturing of cell therapies, on Wednesday announced that it closed a $257 million funding round, bringing the South San Francisco, California-based company's total capital raised to $612 million....

