Company Seeks Damages Despite Invalid Noncompetes

By Jarek Rutz ( January 28, 2026, 3:32 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday probed how far employers can go in enforcing noncompete and nonsolicitation clauses tied to lucrative equity awards, pressing both sides in a dispute between Fortiline Inc. and Patriot Supply Holdings Inc. and a group of former executives on whether companies should be able to recover damages for alleged breaches even when lower courts have found the underlying restraints unenforceable....