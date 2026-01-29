Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Companies Begin Trading After Raising $1.3B In IPOs

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( January 29, 2026, 3:48 PM EST) -- Satellite maker York Space Systems began trading publicly Thursday after raising $629 million in its upsized initial public offering, joining Brazilian digital banking platform PicPay and insurance platform Ethos Technologies, both of which also made their public debuts Thursday....

