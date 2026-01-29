Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TreeHouse Foods Sued In Chancery For Docs On $2.9B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery ( January 29, 2026, 2:36 PM EST) -- A TreeHouse Foods stockholder filed suit in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Wednesday for expedited access to withheld documents on the company's $2.9 billion agreement in November to sell the packaged snack and beverage company to affiliates of Investindustrial VIII SCSp, an independently managed group of European investment, holding and advisory companies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies