CFTC's Selig Eyes Prediction Markets Rules In Debut Speech

By Aislinn Keely ( January 29, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig on Thursday delivered his first public remarks as the agency's leader, laying out an agenda that includes setting rules for prediction markets and collaborating closely with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a variety of cryptocurrency initiatives....

