Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mo. Packaging Co. Files For Ch. 11 To Reduce Debt By $900M

By Yun Park ( January 29, 2026, 12:00 PM EST) -- Missouri-based packaging company Pretium Packaging LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New Jersey bankruptcy court, with a prepackaged plan of reorganization aimed at reducing the company's funded debt by more than $900 million....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies