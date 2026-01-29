Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bondi Elevates Pa. US Atty Amid Appointments Scrutiny

By Matthew Santoni ( January 29, 2026, 4:43 PM EST) -- The first assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania is being retained and elevated to full U.S. attorney, Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced Thursday, though the appointment will have to remain temporary or he could face the same questions about his appointment as other top prosecutors in President Donald Trump's administration....

