Fannie Mae Blasts Bid To Regain Minn. Apartment Control

By Grace Dixon ( January 30, 2026, 3:56 PM EST) -- Fannie Mae has asked a New York bankruptcy court not to return an apartment complex in Duluth, Minnesota, from receivership to its owner during a Chapter 11 appeal, saying the debtor is not to be trusted, given that it's already copped to misappropriating rents mid-bankruptcy proceedings....

