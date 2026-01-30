Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Can't Shake Residents' Water Suit Based On Timeliness

By Melanie Dorsey ( January 30, 2026, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Michigan appellate court has allowed lead contamination claims from Benton Harbor residents to proceed, affirming that state officials did not make clear the level of danger in the city's water system for purposes of starting the clock on the statute of limitations....

