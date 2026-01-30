Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Justices Free Calif. Woman From Tax Bank Seizure

By Aaron Keller ( January 30, 2026, 10:13 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a tax collector cannot recover a shuttered company's debts from a California woman's personal bank accounts, saying the case presented an issue of first impression that has "vexed legal scholars" and "spawned a split of authority" among and within federal and state courts....

