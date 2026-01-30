Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Says Court Can't Review Rule Delay For Chemical Cos.

By Gina Kim ( January 30, 2026, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has urged a D.C. federal judge to nix a lawsuit by green groups that claim it violated the Clean Air Act by postponing emission standard compliance deadlines for 50 chemical manufacturing facilities, arguing they lack standing since they fail to sufficiently allege injury from all facilities that received exemption....

Companies

Government Agencies