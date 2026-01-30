Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-CFO Says Gov't Can't Seize $35M In Funds He Never Had

By Ben Adlin ( January 30, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- A former software executive convicted of illegally transferring $35 million to his own startup, only to lose the money in a cryptocurrency collapse, urged a Washington federal judge Thursday to reject the government's effort to seize the funds, arguing that he never personally obtained them....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies