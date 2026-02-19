Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Mulls Remanding Walmart ADA Injunction Bid Again

By Lauraann Wood ( February 18, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge seemed open Wednesday to having a Wisconsin judge again consider federal employment regulators' injunctive relief request after a jury found Walmart liable for failing to accommodate an employee with Down syndrome, saying the trial record suggests Walmart's schedule-related misstep may not have been a one-time mistake....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies