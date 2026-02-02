Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CD&R To Pay $70M To Settle Covetrus Sale Dispute

By Sydney Price ( February 2, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and others have agreed to pay $70 million to settle a suit in Delaware's Court of Chancery by shareholders of animal health company Covetrus Inc. accusing them of failing to disclose vital information to shareholders when joining forces with another private equity firm to acquire Covetrus in 2022....

