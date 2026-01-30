Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Impossible Foods' CLO, 2 Execs To Lead As CEO Steps Down

By Gina Kim ( January 30, 2026, 8:20 PM EST) -- Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness has stepped down from his role and the company's operations will now be run by its three-person executive leadership team comprising chief legal and operating officer Jason Gao, its chief demand officer and its chief supply officer, the company announced on Friday....

